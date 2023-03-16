Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Cintas worth $323,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.91 and its 200-day moving average is $431.06. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

