The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.37% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $334,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

