Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $337,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $201.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.