Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $344,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $231,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $106.66 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.