Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Activision Blizzard worth $463,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

