iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 797,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 408,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SUSA opened at $83.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79.

