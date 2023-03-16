Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $395.18 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $395,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $216.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

