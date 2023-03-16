Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Public Storage worth $411,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $288.56 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

