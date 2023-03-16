Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 120,158 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $399,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE KMB opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.