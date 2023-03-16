Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $404,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 3.3 %

FIS opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.64 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

