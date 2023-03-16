Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,735,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $421,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCO opened at $292.79 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.