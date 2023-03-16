Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 124,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDD stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

