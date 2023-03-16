iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 504.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IYE opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

