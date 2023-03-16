Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,007,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,116.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 320,047 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,026,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

