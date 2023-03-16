Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $341.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.43 and its 200 day moving average is $365.53. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $578.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

