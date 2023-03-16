Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 402 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.