Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 151 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RICK. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $4,298,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RICK stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $740.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

