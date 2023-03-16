Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.84. The company has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

