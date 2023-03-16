Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 36.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $275,000.

OPP opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. This is a boost from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

