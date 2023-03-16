Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $276.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.41 and a 200-day moving average of $260.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

