Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

