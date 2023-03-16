Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

