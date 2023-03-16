Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 33,554 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 100.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 114.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 247,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $872,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FSK stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.05%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

