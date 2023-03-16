Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,543 shares of company stock worth $6,510,119 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.91 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 871.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

