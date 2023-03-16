Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 790 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 62,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $264,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 295.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

