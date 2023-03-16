Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Patrick Industries worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.