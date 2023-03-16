Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $449,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

