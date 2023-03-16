Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Watsco by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $300.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.