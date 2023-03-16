Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 14.8% in February

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
