Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 14.8% in February

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

