Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

