Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lowered by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 4.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

