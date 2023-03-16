Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,759,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,855.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 217.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 420,281 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HR. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE HR opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

