Values First Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

