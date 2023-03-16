TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of TLG Acquisition One worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

NYSE TLGA opened at $10.30 on Thursday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

TLG Acquisition One Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.