Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 15.1% in February

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Delek US Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

