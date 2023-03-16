Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Down 5.6 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.