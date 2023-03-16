Tanner Powell Sells 8,277 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $100,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares in the company, valued at $648,096.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $10.90 on Thursday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $713.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.58.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 344.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

