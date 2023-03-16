CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Buys 202,533 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 202,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,102.07 ($80,068.05).
Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 147,467 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,434.05 ($54,956.04).
CountPlus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.
CountPlus Dividend Announcement
About CountPlus
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.