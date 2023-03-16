CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Buys 202,533 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 202,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,102.07 ($80,068.05).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CountPlus alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 147,467 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,434.05 ($54,956.04).

CountPlus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CountPlus Dividend Announcement

About CountPlus

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. CountPlus’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

(Get Rating)

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.