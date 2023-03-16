Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

