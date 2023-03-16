American Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.