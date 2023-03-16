ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lessened by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $422.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.91, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

