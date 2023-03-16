American Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.