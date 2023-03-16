American Trust Acquires 162 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after purchasing an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $71.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

