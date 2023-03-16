American Trust Sells 1,732 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $146.59 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

