Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 101.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.