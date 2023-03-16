American Trust Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American Trust boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,188.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.28 and a 200 day moving average of $972.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

