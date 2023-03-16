Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $206.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

