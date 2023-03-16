Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %
SNOW stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
