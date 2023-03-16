American Trust Sells 380 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.