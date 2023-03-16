McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $287.14 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

